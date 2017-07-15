Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana: President Pranab Mukherjee distributes 2.5 croreth LPG connection to BPL families in West Bengal

President Pranab Mukherjee distributes LPG connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in Jangipur of West Bengal. (ANI)

President Pranab Mukherjee distributed the 2.5 croreth LPG connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna (PMUY) in his former Lok Sabha Constituency Jangipur of West Bengal on Saturday. The scheme was initiated under a mission of the Narendra Modi led-central government with the objective to provide “clean fuel better life” to all women belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) and to make the rural households smoke free. The social welfare scheme was launched on May 1, 2016 at Ballia in Uttar Pradesh with a target of five crore LPG connections to be distributed to the BPL households across the country under it. In three years, the government completed half of its target with providing the 2.5 croreth connection to the BPL beneficiaries of Jangipur, reports news agency ANI. According to the report, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Congress MP from Jangipur Abhijeet Mukherjee were also present with the President on the occasion. Abhijeet Mukherjee has been elected from the Jangipur constituency twice after his father became the president in 2012.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hailed the scheme saying that it would enable poor women to live a life of dignity and cook in a healthy environment. According to a PTI report, the CM said that most poor families are dependent upon the conventional mode of cooking using hazardous fire wood that creates unhealthy surrounding, especially for women who cooks. However, with PMUY, the government is efforting to provide clean fuel to these families and thus providing them with a clean environment and good health. The scheme was launched in Assam by Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in May this year. On the occasion, the union minister had announced that the Centre will give a support of Rs 1600 per connection within March 2019 and Assam Government will also provide Rs 1000 per PMUY connection to the beneficiaries, which shall make LPG connection more affordable, as per PTI reports.