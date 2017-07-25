Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 30,000 beedi, textile workers in Maharashtra to be the first ones to benefit from affordable housing drive

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: An official said that the state government of Maharashtra provided a funding of Rs 300 crore for it and forwarded the proposal to the Central government in March 2016. (Representative Image: Reuters)

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is set to benefit nearly 30,000 beedi and textile workers in Solapur. In fact, according to Indian Express, they would be the first to benefit from PMAY, which is aimed at allowing construction of affordable houses. The project was approved and initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs who are providing an assistance of Rs 450 crore for it. The officials said that the Raynagar Cooperative Housing Federation, Solapur, submitted a proposal to the state government to build over 30,000 affordable houses for its employees. Its members include beedi and textile workers along with other workers from the economically weaker sections of the society. This PMAY project has estimated expenditure of near about Rs. 1,811 crores.

An official said that the state government of Maharashtra provided a funding of Rs. 300 crore for it and forwarded the proposal to the Central government in March 2016. “While the cost of the each dwelling unit of Rs 6,03,777 was determined, its actual price would be Rs 3,53,777 with financial assistance from the Union and state governments,” said the official. He added that the state government has given its assurance to the Centre that it would set up a state level committee to look after the implementation of this project under the PMAY for obtaining the approval, reported IE.

The government has also decided to construct 2,84,803 affordable houses under the PMAY (Urban) for the Urban poor. The total cost of constructing these houses would amount to Rs 16,407 crore and the Centre has already approved Rs 4,272 crore.