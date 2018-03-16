Power minister RK Singh to meet industry leaders on new RBI norms

The Association of Power Producers had recently written a letter to RBI governor Urjit Patel, requesting relaxation in the new guidelines for stressed projects. (PTI)

Power minister RK Singh will meet the heads of 25 independent power producers (IPP) and the CMDs of NTPC, PFC and REC on Friday to discuss issues faced by the sector. Top officials from the rail and coal ministries have also been told to attend the meeting. Sources said threats to the power industry from the new RBI guidelines are the top agenda for discussion. The RBI recently said even a one-day default in debt servicing for accounts with exposure of more than Rs 2,000 crore would warrant formulation and implementation of a resolution plan. If failed, within three months, the cases will have to go to the NCLT.

The Association of Power Producers had recently written a letter to RBI governor Urjit Patel, requesting relaxation in the new guidelines for stressed projects. The letter, seen by FE, cited irregularity in payment from discoms, regulatory delays, and coal supply constraints as the three main factors behind the industry’s stress.