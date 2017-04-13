Power connections to be issued in one week in Haryana: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said both central and state governments were working in tandem in the field of energy saving. (Reuters)

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal today said that from July 1 onwards, electricity connections would be issued within one week in Haryana. “All documents related to power connection would have to be submitted at the common service centres set up in villages,” Goyal said while speaking at a meeting held here today to review the functioning of the state power utilities.

Goyal said both central and state governments were working in tandem in the field of energy saving. “The cost of LED bulb has been reduced by 88 per cent, and is now provided to people at Rs 65 only. The Union Power Ministry would provide 30 lakh LED bulbs to Haryana every month,” he said, according to an official release.

Stating that there was no shortage of power, he directed the officers of power utilities to encourage people to pay their electricity bills so that 24-hour power could be supplied to them. Some good schemes are being implemented in the power sector in the state, he said.

Under the ‘Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon’ scheme, 24-hour power is being supplied to villages where electricity meters have been installed outside houses and people are regularly paying their bills. Goyal directed the officers to work honestly and said the government would incentivise them.

For the first time in the history of the country, electricity rates have been slashed by up to Rs 1.5 per unit. Power consumers should avail themselves of schemes of the government to get 24-hour power supply, he added.

He urged the youth and students to connect with the honest system and encourage people to pay electricity bills and save energy. “Corruption would not be tolerated and if anyone is found guilty at any level strict action would be initiated against him,” he said.

Electricity related complaints could be got registered at toll free number 1912, he added. Goyal said that ‘Urja Mitra’ App had been launched where data of every consumer had been uploaded. Through this application, consumers would be provided information about power supply in their areas through SMS.