Post-note ban, 1 cr registered for digital payments: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Prasad said the department comprised an undisclosed number of cyber security advisers and professionals. (PTI)

While admitting the challenges of increasing digital payments in a country where a third of the population didn’t have phones and the spread of the internet was limited, electronics and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government had since November 8 used its 2 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) to reach over 1 crore individuals and merchants in rural and semi-rural areas to train them on digital payments, reports fe Bureau in New Delhi. Prasad said NPCI’s BHIM, the hottest app on Google Play right now, was aimed at citizens without mobile phones.

“The Digitaljagriti monitors the real-time development of the CSCs which will train 80 lakh individuals and about 20 lakh shopkeepers,” Prasad said at the Indian Express Group’s Idea Exchange programme.

In each case, he said, the training was recorded, and each trained person had to carry out one digital transaction as proof of training. Incentives of Rs 10 are given for each account that is activated and this goes up when merchants are signed on.

The government has launched a portal — Digitaljagriti.in — to monitor progress of the CSCs set up to provide digital financial literacy training and facilitate access to electronic payments channels.

Also Read:

Prasad said the department comprised an undisclosed number of cyber security advisers and professionals. Digital training and drills were being conducted to strengthen the cyberwall of digital payments system. “The department has conducted 200 drills since November 8,” Prasad said. The department will be scaled up. The minister added an Indian Computer Emergency Team (CERT-In) had been created which consists of cyber auditors to monitor digital movements round the clock. He stressed the need for cyber security auditors at all payments institutions.

After November 8, the number of RuPay cards had grown sharply to 21 lakh from 3.85 lakh. The value of transactions had grown to R288 crore from R39 crore. Similarly, the UPI transactions have increased to R296 crore from R1.93 crore on of November 8. Prasad said that e-wallets had the best performance as the transactions grew to R296 crore per day on December 31 from R88 crore per day in November.