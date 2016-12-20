Post demonetisation Rs 30 cr seized in Maharashtra excluding Mumbai

After November 8, the Investigation Directorate under Director General of I-T (Investigations), Pune, conducted 57 surveys and search actions, wherein cash of about Rs 30 crore has been seized, including Rs 12.32 crore of new currency notes. (IE)

Post demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, the Income Tax (I-T) department seized about Rs 30 crore in cash, including Rs 12.32 crore in new bills, from Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai. The cash was seized during 57 surveys and search operation carried out since the decommissioning of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, I-T department said in a release here.

“After November 8, the Investigation Directorate under Director General of I-T (Investigations), Pune, conducted 57 surveys and search actions, wherein cash of about Rs 30 crore has been seized, including Rs 12.32 crore of new currency notes.

“Further cash of Rs 6.32 crore, in which Rs 24 lakh was in new currency notes, has been seized in police interceptions across Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai),” said the release. Wherever criminal offence had been involved, information is being shared with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI for further necessary action, the department said.

The department requested people to help the Government in its drive against black money and provide information relating to undisclosed income, cash movement. Of the Rs 30 crore seizure by taxmen, Rs 10.80 crore was seized from multiple lockers of a private firm maintained at a Bank of Maharashtra branch here.

CBI yesterday registered a case against the officials of the firm, including Director and CFO, and unknown bank officials and private persons after the case was referred to them by taxmen.