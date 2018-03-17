PNB Nirav Modi case: Government opposes parallel probe by courts

Dhanda had sought an independent probe into the PNB case and also a direction to the government to get Modi extradited within two months.

Resisting monitoring of its probe by the Supreme Court in the PNB loan scam, attorney general KK Venugopal on Friday said there could not be a “parallel inquiry” and “parallel monitoring” in the case involving diamond merchants Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of Gitanjali Gems. The government opposed a suggestion given by a SC bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that the CBI should file a status report on investigation into the `11,400-crore fraud in a sealed cover cover. The AG said even before the investigating agencies start probing the matter, people come to courts with PILs. “Is there any justification for anyone to come to this court by filing a PIL and say the court should be informed about the status of investigation? There cannot be a parallel inquiry and parallel investigation by the courts,” the AG told the judges. “Why should a petition be entertained at all unless there is something wrong to be shown by the petitioner? I oppose such plea,” Venugopal argued.

However, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 9 after advocate JP Dhanda, appearing for the PIL petitioner, claimed that he had not asked for monitoring of the investigation by the court and the AG perhaps had not read his petition. “We won’t hear it today now. Nobody can ask the attorney general, who is a constitutional office bearer, whether he has read a petition or not…such statements are unacceptable to us,” the bench said.

