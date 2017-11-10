PMEAC 2nd meet underway: Here’s what to expect from Modi’s handpicked economists

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (PMEAC) is going meet for the second time today. (Image: PTI)

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (PMEAC) is meeting for the second time today, and job creation, economic growth and agriculture will the top priority, taking forward the 10-point agenda set in the first meeting last month. Last month, when the PMEAC met for the first time, it shortlisted 10 key areas to work on including three key issues of jobs, economic and agricultural growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed the EAC last month after a gap of three years on the back of slow economic growth. The EAC was formed to address the issues of macroeconomic importance. The second meeting PMEAC, under the chairmanship of Bibek Debroy, is currently underway in the national capital and here’s what to expect from the meeting:

1. In the last meeting, the PMEAC only identified 10 key areas to work on. In this meeting, it is expected that the council will come up with framework or roadmap to improve the situation in the identified areas.

2. Job creation, economic growth and agriculture will be the top priority for the council to address. While the focus would also be on more investment in the health and education sector.

3. The council is also likely to focus on how to boost infrastructure financing, which is going to be the biggest sector in future.

4. The council is also likely to discuss ways to transform the gold market.

5. The Council is also planning a new design of linking economic growth indicators with social indicators.

6. Strategies for achieving Swastha Bharat by 2022 will also be discussed.

Besides, Bibek Debroy, the meeting is being attended by economists Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Member Secretary Ratan P. Watal, who was also the former Finance Secretary and Principal Adviser to NITI Aayog. Brookings fellow Shamika Ravi is also attending the meeting as a part-time member.