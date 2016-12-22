PM Narendra Modi’s cashless move to benefit foreign digital payment companies to tune off Rs 4 lakh cr: Congress

The Congress leader dared Modi to appoint the Lokayukta and hand over the memorandum of Gujarat Congress, which is pending with the President of India to him for investigations. (Reuters)

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of forcing the idea of cashless society on people, Congress today claimed that foreign companies, which are into the digital payments business, would benefit from the move to the tune of Rs four lakh crore.

“In Delhi, if you fill petrol worth Rs 1,000 using a card, Rs 1,028 are deducted from your account. Modi, who is coming to Mumbai, the country’s financial capital this week, should explain to the countrymen, where those 28 rupees go from your pocket. Our estimate is that Rs four lakh crore would go to foreign companies, which operate the cards,” AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mohan Prakash, said in a press conference.

He said it was not possible to issue full page advertisements in national dailies supporting demonetisation on November 9, after the decision was announced on November 8 night. “This cannot happen unless the decision was known much before to the concerned company dealing in cashless transactions,” he alleged.

He accused Modi of going for demonetisation of high currency notes without proper planning and vision and added that the move was taken at the behest of “foreign powers”.

“Savings in India is a sense of security. But Modi, who dons foreign-branded spectacles, will not understand this,” Prakash said.

Criticising Modi for ridiculing Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Modi should answer their queries rather than mocking them. If Modi was a ‘fakir’, why he didn’t he appoint Lokayukta when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.”

The Congress leader dared Modi to appoint the Lokayukta and hand over the memorandum of Gujarat Congress, which is pending with the President of India to him for investigations.

“In the last two and half years, Modi as PM has not appointed Lokpal, Chief Information Commissioner and CMDs of several PSU banks. There are about 33,000 applications seeking information from the CIC,” he alleged.

He said business in the traditional industries have collapsed since demonetisation and many people have died due to lack of medical attention for shortage of money or standing in queues outside banks.

“Government has not offered even sympathy to those suffering from hardships. They should also be compensated,” he said.

He also alleged that the country’s economic policies are being determined by foreign consultants.

To a question on why Congress had not done well in the ongoing local bodies elections if people are so much hardship, he said elections are secondary compared to the adverse impact on the economy.

“BJP state president Raosaheb Danve has already stated why BJP won more seats, with his ‘Laxmi darshan’ comments. We have won nearly 900 seats without that.”

Danve courted a controversy with his remark asking voters to accept ‘Laxmi’ (referring to money illegally given to voters ahead of the polling day) during the civic polls.