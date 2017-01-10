PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

The inauguration ceremony saw addresses of various business leaders including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 8th edition on Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister unveiled the Coffee table book and policy document for the event. The inauguration ceremony saw addresses of various business leaders including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. While Ambani thanked Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani for taking forward Vibrant Gujarat’s legacy, Adani vowed to double Adani Group’s manufacturing by 2020. The inauguration ceremony also saw the presence of various head of states and representatives of world powers. Earlier in the day, PM Modi held talks with various dignitaries who have arrived in Gujarat for the summit. The PM held delegation level talks with leaders of Rawanda, Serbia, Japan and Denmark. The Prime Minister is expected to hold similar meetings with other heads of state.

Shri Mukesh Ambani, Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries addressing the audience at inauguration of #VibrantGujarat2017. pic.twitter.com/GD5TvLmsql — Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017

Around 20 heads of state and ministers from different governments across the world are attending the summit. Nisha Desai Biswal, an Indian-American serving as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the United States Department of State, will represent United States delegation for the Summit along with a large US business delegation.

Shri @gautam_adani, Chairman, Adani Group addressing the audience at inauguration of #VibrantGujarat2017. pic.twitter.com/xGnyp2Iar0 — Vibrant Gujarat (@VibrantGujarat) January 10, 2017

As per PTI, President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa, Deputy PM of Russia Dmitry Rogozin, first Deputy PM and Minister of Culture and National Heritage, Poland, Poitr Glinski are the main dignitaries attending the event.