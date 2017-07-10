PM Narendra Modi attends National Conference of Chief Secretaries, says states must come out of silos and work cohesively with Centre

PM Narendra Modi (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the National Conference of Chief Secretaries in New Delhi and also interacted with Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories during the event which was based on the theme of ‘States as Drivers of Transforming India.’ Addressing the gathering PM Modi said that both priority and approach matter a lot for a better governance. He said, “We have a lot to learn from the experiences of States, which could provide the best solutions to problems and challenges.”

“All top government officials should have the collective vision and capabilities to overcome challenges,” he further said adding that in this regard, experience sharing is very important. PM Modi also said that a team of young officers from across the states should deliberate and learn from these best practices by visiting each state. “These will help in efficient adoption of best practices across the states,” he said.

Further in his speech, the Prime Minister also asked officers to maintain a mindful approach for ‘competitive cooperative federalism.’ He said districts and cities must also be part of a virtuous competitive environment of development and good governance.

Referring to the example of monthly PRAGATI meetings, PM Modi said that the intiative has given a decisive push to many long-pending projects. He further urged the states to come out of the silos, and work cohesively with the Centre. The Prime Minister also spoke about the agriculture sector of the country. He said that the use of technology was imperative. He also stressed on eliminating wastage in farm produce, and focus on food processing.

PM Modi called for States to focus on agriculture reforms, and e-NAM in particular. This event was unique in its own way as this was for the first time that the Prime Minister was attending and addressing such a gathering. The event was graced by several Union and state minister with Union Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh, Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya, CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and senior officials from Government, PMO and Cabinet Secretariat in attendance.