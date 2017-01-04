Govt to take electricity to every household with UDAY: Piyush Goyal

The project has been launched with a sole aim to take electricity to every home, he says.

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal launched the web portal and mobile app for the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY)in the national capital today. Speaking at the function the minister said that the project has been launched with a sole aim to take electricity to every home.

He added that with this aim in mind, the government us in touch with every state governments to ensure it.

Speaking at the event, the minister said that scheme would give details of progress made by various DISCOMs. The data will also be integrated into the state level and the national level, which will be used for advanced performance analysis. The National, State and DISCOM level dashboards will then provide information on financial and operational performance at numerous levels in public domain.

He said that the portal/app is the follow-up to the pact signed by the States under the scheme, not only to help to monitor the progress made by the DISCOMs at Union ministry level, but also for making schemes/plans in future for improving DISCOMs performance. This will be the first time that performance metrics of several DISCOMs will be there on one platform, which will also help to good healthy competition amongst the DISCOMs/States, bringing in an ethos of ‘Competitive Federalism’ among states to achieve the best progress in public schemes, Piyush Goyal further said.

Assam and Telangana also joined that scheme today. As per an official, the net benefit of around Rs 1,663 crore and Rs 6,116 crore would accrue both respectively by way of reduction in AT&C and transmission losses, savings in interest cost, coal reforms, among others, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Even as Telangana would take over Rs 8,923 crore of overall Rs 11,897 crore of disco debt, Assam will take over Rs 928 crore out of total Rs 1,510 crore.

Under the scheme, state governments are needed to take over 75 percent of their respective discom debt outstanding as on September 30, 2015. The mandate in UDAYsays that the balance debt of 25 percent would be issued as state guaranteed discom bonds.

The step will amount to saving in interest cost of Rs 387 crore for Telangana and Rs 37 crore for Assam annually, the official further said.

