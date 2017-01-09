Petrol pumps credit, debit cards ban deferred: Surcharge will not be imposed, says Dharmendra Prasad

Dharmendra Prasad also said that the petrol pumps will have to follow government’s decision and that there’s no question on it. He affirmed that the issue will be resolved very soon.

Petrol pumps credit, debit cards ban deferred: Petrol pumps after having announced that they will not accept payments through debit and credit cards starting Monday have deffered their decision to 13th January 2017. Speaking after the announcement, Union Minister Dharmendra Prasad’s statement provided some respite to people who were left bewildered after petrol pumps’ announcement. The minister in his statement to ANI said that the government is negotiating with banks and oil marketing companies to arrive at an acceptable solution. He said that the surcharge will not be imposed on customers or petrol pump owners. Talking about the rift between the petrol pumps and banks, the minister said that he has suggested both – the banks and the oil marketing companies to sit and to resolve the problem so that the customers and the petrol pump owners do not have to bear the burden of any charge.

Prasad also said that the petrol pumps will have to follow government’s decision and that there’s no question on it. He affirmed that the issue will be resolved very soon.

The Delhi Petrol Dealers Association president Anurag Narain had earlier announced that Petrol Pumps will not accept digital payments following Sunday midnight. The announcement came in the wake of the announcement by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank that an extra 1% fee would be levied on petrol pumps. Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers echoed the Delhi Petrol Association’s concern. However, for now, people looking to go the e-cash way to make payments for fuel will not be facing any difficulties, at least till the 13th.