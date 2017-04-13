Petrol, diesel prices set to change daily from May 1; big surges, cuts in rates set to be things of past

The country has around 58,000 retail fuel outlets of which OMCs—BPCL, HPCL and IndianOil—own around 55,000. (Reuters)

Consumers may soon be paying a different price everyday for petrol and diesel as oil marketing companies (OMCs) plan to extend the dynamic pricing system to more cities, and eventually the country. Under the dynamic pricing system, the fuel prices changes everyday depending upon the international prices as is prevalent in many western countries. State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation had started experimenting with dynamic pricing last year with a view to compete with other OMC peers and private companies.

Now, a pilot by all OMCs are expected to be implemented in Puducherry, Visakhapatnam, Udaipur, Jamshedpur and Chandigarh before being adopted across the country. News agency PTI quoted Indian Oil chairman B Ashok as saying, “It is technically possible to change rates daily but we have to first do a pilot. Once pilot is done and its implications studied, we will extend it to other parts of the country. Though Ashok did not mention the date of roll out, it is expected to start by May 1.

According to a government official, who did not want to be named, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan is expected to make an announcement on the date of roll out by the end of this week. However, newswire ANI on Wednesday tweeted quoting Pradhan that the decision to revise prices everyday has been taken by the OMCs and the government has no role in it.

The country has around 58,000 retail fuel outlets of which OMCs—BPCL, HPCL and IndianOil—own around 55,000. The rest are owned by private players Reliance Industries and Essar Oil.

Earlier this month, petrol price was slashed by Rs 3.77 a litre and diesel by Rs 2.91, a revsion which took place after two-and-a-half months as OMCs refrained from price revision during the state elections which concluded early last month. In general, prices are revised on 1st and 16th of every month. Though petrol price was removed from government control in June 2010, diesel rates were regulated till October 2014.

As per a Rajya Sabha reply on March 22, while petrol and diesel prices were increased seven and 10 times, respectively, during 2015-16, they were decreased 13 and 12 times during the year.

Analysts say that a daily change in price will help the OMCs to get accurate price reflecting international oil prices and rupee-dollar fluctuations, and will also enable them to not make big cuts or surge in prices which are often not taken well by consumers as well as becomes a political issue.

As on today, unbranded petrol across outlets in Delhi cost in the range of Rs 66.29 per litre to Rs 66.48 per litre across various OMCs, whereas unbranded diesel sells in the range of Rs 55.61to Rs 55.69 a litre.