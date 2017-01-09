PAN is mandatory for migration to GST, says CBEC

While the date for implementation of GST is still not clear, CBEC has started the process to be totally prepared for the new GST era. (PTI)

In a major announcement, Central Board of Excise & Customs (CBEC) has said that it has initiated the migration of its existing Central Excise/Service Tax assesses to GST. While the date for implementation of GST is still not clear, CBEC has started the process to be totally prepared for the new GST era. The initial deadline was April, 2017, but that is no longer a realistic one considering the political opposition to the move that has come up. However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has indicated that the standout new tax law will be implemented this year. Various reports have indicated that the most likely date for its implementation will be somewhere in the middle of the year or the monsoon season.

The problem for GST arose in the wake of PM Narendra Modi led NDA government implementing the demonetisation drive in which it effectively banned the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in an effort to neutralise the black money economy as well as turn the tap off on terror funding. While Opposition said it supports the government’s black money fight, it said the implementation was done in a very poor manner leading to the public being quite inconvenienced – for 50 days and over people were seen standing in long queues in front of banks and ATMS in an attempt to get access to their own money.

Another move of the government that upset the Opposition was its moving the Budget 2017 date from end of February to the first of the month. With assembly elections to 5 states in the offing, including crucial states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the other parties are saying the PM Modi dispensation is looking to boost the chances of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the hustings by announcing sops in the Budget.