Pakistan seeks up to $1 billion from its diaspora as forex reserves drop to 3-year low

Pakistan’s economy is facing headwinds before elections in July with foreign exchange reserves dropping at the fastest pace in Asia in the past year. (IE)

Pakistan plans to raise as much as $1 billion from its diaspora in its latest effort to boost foreign-exchange reserves that have dropped close to the lowest in three years.

The government plans to launch an overseas certificate in U.S. dollars and rupees by June to raise between $500 million and $1 billion a year, Zafar Masud, director general of National Savings at the finance ministry, said by phone on Monday. Pakistan seeks bids for financial managers by April 30 for the transaction, he said.

“We were among the only few countries which didn’t have this product for expats,” said Masud. The sale will offer returns “better than what they’re getting in their home markets.”

Pakistan’s economy is facing headwinds before elections in July with foreign exchange reserves dropping at the fastest pace in Asia in the past year. The government also announced an amnesty offer this month that allows overseas Pakistanis to repatriate funds after paying a 2 percent cash tax. Islamabad decided not to issue international bonds after global rates spiked.