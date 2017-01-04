P Chidambaram on demonetisation: RBI speechless, “I will walk, you will follow” seem to be Modi govt’s diktat to central bank

“RBI is either speechless or stunned into silence. The credibility of the central bank further took a hit when PM Modi announced measures on December 31,” he said.

Hitting hard at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that the central bank surrendered to the Modi government and compromised its autonomy and independence. In an exclusive interview with BTVi, he termed the demonetisation move as pre-scripted and said that RBI’s stance on not revealing the minutes is laughable. His tirade didn’t end here. He further said that the government seems to be telling RBI, “I will walk and you will follow”. “RBI is either speechless or stunned into silence. The credibility of the central bank further took a hit when PM Modi announced measures on December 31,” he said.

He further told the news channel that former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan was totally opposed to demonetisation. “In 25 years, no RBI governor thought that note ban was the right way to boost economy. Urjit Patel was only 65 days in office as the governor when this note ban decision was taken. Neither the PM nor the RBI governor has been able to justify demonetisation”.