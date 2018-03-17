On the rise: CAD widens to 2% of GDP in Q3

On a cumulative basis, the CAD increased to 1.9% of GDP in the first nine months of 2017-18 from 0.7% in the comparable period of last financial year, primarily on the back of widening of the trade deficit. (Reuters)

India’s current account deficit (CAD) jumped — both sequentially and on an annual basis — in the October-December 2017 quarter as accelerated imports by a reviving economy widened the country’s merchandise trade deficit. According to balance of payments data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, the CAD stood at $13.5 billion or 2% of GDP in Q3FY18, compared with $8 billion or 1.4% of GDP in the year-ago quarter. The deficit had risen to a three-year high of $14.3 billion or 2.4% of GDP in Q1FY18, but since moderated to $7.2 billion or 1.1% of GDP in the subsequent quarter. Despite a slowing of portfolio investments in debt in the recent quarters (partly due to a cap on these inflows) and a visible quarter-on-quarter dip in foreign direct investment (FDI), capital inflows in the third quarter of the current financial year was much stronger than in the year-ago and previous quarters. So Q3FY18 saw an accretion of $9.4 billion to the country’s foreign exchange reserves, only marginally lower than the addition to the reserves ($9.5 billion) in the previous quarter. In Q3FY17, reserves had depleted by $1.2 billion.

On a cumulative basis, the CAD increased to 1.9% of GDP in the first nine months of 2017-18 from 0.7% in the comparable period of last financial year, primarily on the back of widening of the trade deficit. However, the outlook for the current quarter (Q4FY18) is somewhat sanguine: Thanks to a slowing of imports, merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $12 billion in February from a worrisome $16.3 billion in January; also, services surplus rose to a 25-month high $6.5 billion in January. Net services receipts in Q3FY18 increased by 17.8% on a year-on-year basis mainly on the back of a rise in net earnings from software services and travel receipts. Private transfer receipts, mainly remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $ 17.6 billion, increasing by 16% from the level a year ago. Private transfers on a net basis increased consistently from $14.6 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal to $15.8 billion in the second quarter and $16.2 billion in the third quarter.

The country’s merchandise in Q3FY18 was $44.1 billion, compared with $32.8 billion in the previous quarter and $33.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Portfolio investment recorded net inflow of $5.3 billion as against an outflow of $11.3 billion in Q3 last year on account of net purchases in both the debt and equity markets. Net receipts on account of non-resident deposits amounted to $3.1 billion in Q3FY18 as against net payments of $18.5 billion a year ago. “Net invisible receipts were higher in April-December 2017 mainly due to an increase in net services earnings and private transfer receipts. Net FDI inflows during April-December 2017 moderated to $23.7 billion from $30.6 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year,” the RBI said.