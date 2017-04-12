Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Daily fuel price revision suggested by experts, not government

Dharmendra Pradhan said that the oil companies have implemented it on pilot project in five cities, after which, they will decide what to do with the rest of the country. (Image: Reuters)

The proposed revision in retail fuel prices by the state-run oil marketing companies on a daily basis instead of fortnightly as of now is based on the recommendations of the experts and not on the orders of the government, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan reportedly said on Wednesday.

“Everyday change in pricing of petroleum products is a recommendation of experts. Govt has nothing to do with it,” news agency ANI tweeted quoting Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

India’s state-run oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp – plan to revise retail fuel prices everyday, beginning with five cities across the country, to better shield themselves from volatility in global crude oil prices.

The three state-run fuel retailers plan to roll out a pilot from May 1 in the cities of Puducherry and Vizag in southern India, Udaipur in the West, Jamshedpur in the East and Chandigarh in the North, before implementing the mechanism nationwide.

Pradhan said that the oil companies have implemented it on pilot project in five cities, after which, they will decide what to do with the rest of the country, ANI reported citing him. Reportedly, the executives of these three companies met Pradhan and the ministry officials earlier this month to discuss the idea of daily fuel pricing.

Dynamic gains

At present, IOCL, BPCL and HPCL review retail fuel prices periodically and usually revise them every fortnight to pass on the impact of global crude oil prices on their purchases. However, they have skipped the revision for the past three months, last revising the prices on January 15.

Since these three companies together control the bulk of the fuel retail market with over 90% of the operational outlets between them and hence practically set the benchmarks in fuel pricing, the private fuel marketers Reliance Industries and Essar Oil, who have most of the remaining market, will likely soon follow suit.

The daily price change practice, commonly followed in many developed countries, is called dynamic fuel pricing. It is a practice in which the companies change the prices of petrol and diesel every day, based on crude price movements and don’t have to wait for a fortnightly review to adjust the prices.

Crude impact

The proposed move will allow the oil companies to align their retail prices more closely with the crude prices and will help them in tapering their losses, as currently, the oil companies are vulnerable to fluctuations in currency and crude oil prices over the 14-day cycle of retail price adjustment. This shift in pricing practice will also help in predicting their margins more accurately.

The introduction of daily price revision mechanism will likely propel Indian retail fuel market to the international standards. This move will also allow private competitors, Essar Oil and Reliance Industries, which currently follow the price set by state-owned companies, to also shift to a dynamic model.

Global crude oil prices started rising since November-December on the talk of world’s major oil producers contemplating a cut in output. Oil has mostly traded above $50 a barrel since OPEC and 11 other countries started trimming supply in January.

The rise in prices was recorded after Saudi Arabia said 80% of the agreed cuts have been achieved since the deal became effective on January 1, with the OPEC’s efforts to limit the supply bearing fruit. However, India’s oil marketers continued to sell retail fuel at the same levels as in January since they did not revise the prices after that.