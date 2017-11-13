October CPI inflation hits seven-month high of 3.58%

Indian bond yields continued their bearish upward trend in October. (Photo: Reuters)

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October has accelerated to a seven-month high of 3.5% from a year ago, mainly driven by higher prices of housing, fuel, pan, tobacco and intoxicants, after going down in the previous month, government data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected October`s retail inflation at 3.46 percent, up from 3.28 percent in September.

In September, the CPI inflation was 3.28%.While the retain inflation has risen, the core inflation has gone down from 4.6% in September to 4.5% in October. The rise in retail inflation is on the back of high food inflation, rural and urban inflation.

The food inflation for October was recorded 1.9%, higher than September’s 1.25% and August’s 1.52%. The price of food shot up mainly due to unexpected rains, which destroyed crops. Similarly, rural inflation rose to 3.3% from September’s 3.15% and August’s 3.22%, and urban inflation has gone up to 3.81% as compared to 3.44% in September and 3.35% in August. According to economists, rising commodity prices globally and a new pay revision for government employees may have led to the rise in inflation.

This uptick in prices reduces further chances of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its monetary policy review meeting in December. The Reserve Bank of India at its policy review in October kept the key interest rate unchanged at 6%, citing upward trend in inflation.

The Reserve Bank had kept the repo rate unchanged in its latest monetary policy meet at 6%, given the predictions of rising headline inflation. The central bank kept the policy stance neutral with the objective of limiting the medium-term target for CPI of 4% within a band of plus/minus 2%, while supporting growth.