NPCI declares Rs 54.90 cr prize money for NITI Aayog’s lucky draw schemes

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) today declared Rs 54.90 crore prize money to over 3.42 lakh winners for NITI Aayog’s lucky draw schemes for consumers and merchants.

The two schemes are – Lucky Grahak Yojna (LGY) and Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojna (DVY). They were launched on December 25 last year and shall remain open till April 14, 2017, a NPCI statement issued here said.

Schemes are aimed at incentivising both consumers and merchants to promote digital payments. There are 15,000 daily winners qualifying for total prize money of Rs. 1.5 crore. In additional to this there are over 14,000 weekly winners qualifying for total prize money of over Rs. 8.3 crore every week, it said.

There has been a positive response among people from various age groups and occupations to adopt digital payments, it added.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka emerged as the top five states with maximum number of winners. Active participation was seen among females and males across regions. Majority of the winners were in the age group of 21 to 30 years. There were also a good number of winners who are above 50 years, said the statement.

Customers and merchants using RuPay Card, BHIM / UPI (Bharat Interface for Money / Unified Payments Interface) and Aadhaar Enabled Payment Service (AePS) are eligible for wining daily and weekly lucky draw prizes, it said.

NPCI is also working with the government to organise Digi Dhan Melas at 110 locations till April 14 by demonstrating the above mentioned products to promote digital payment, the release added.

NPCI, the umbrella organisation for all retail payment systems in the country, was set up in 2009 as the central infrastructure for various retail payment systems in India and was envisaged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the payment utility in the country.