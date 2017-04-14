Now, Narendra Modi government removes service charge from restaurants

No service charge will be applied on the hotel bills. (Source: PTI)

The Narendra Modi-led Central government has another happy news for the food lovers. The government has asked to remove the service charge voluntary component levied by hotels. After this move, people won’t have to pay the service charge on restaurant’s food bills. Earlier in this year, the Delhi government had asked all the restaurants and hotels to put up notices stating ‘service charge is voluntary’. It gave the visitors an option of paying the charge only if they are satisfied with the service. The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had said that service charge on food bill wasn’t compulsory and that customers could ask for it to be waived if they weren’t satisfied with the experience.

Yesterday, the Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the government will not bring a law to check food wastage at hotels and restaurants, rather it will encourage them to take voluntary steps in this regard. “We don’t want any regulations or issue advisory nor want to bring a new law. We want hotels and restaurants to take voluntary steps to address the issue of food wastage,” Paswan told the news agency PTI.

A meeting was oragnised with the associations of hotels and restaurants, who have agreed to take voluntary steps to check food wastage according to Paswan. “They have agreed to train their staff on the issue. The staff will be trained to interact with customers and inform them about the portion of dishes served clearly,” he added.

(story under development)