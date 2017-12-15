November trade deficit narrows from October at $13.82 billion as exports rise 30%

(Image: Reuters)

Exports in the month of November rose 30.55% to $26.19 billion from $23.10 in October, after a downfall due to the Goods and Services Tax, however, the trade deficit, which also showed a little improvement, stayed as high as $13.82 billion. According to data by the Commerce Ministry, November exports rose 30.55% to $26.19 billion and the trade deficit widened to $13.82 billion, PTI reported.

Oil imports, at the same time, also rose to $9.55 billion as compared to $9.29 billion in October, while non-oil imports were recorded $30.47 billion as compared to $27.83 billion in October. Gold import also in November by 25.96% to $3.26 billion. Last month, it was at $2.94 billion.

Details awaited…