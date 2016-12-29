Not withstanding critics’ predictions, impact of tax collection already visible, says FM Arun Jaitley

FM Jaitley said that the larger impact of the anti-graft-policy is visible as the cash deposited to the banks depicts the identifiable impact of tax collection. (ANI)

Amid heated political controversies across the country following the cash crunch resulted due to the demonetisation policy implemented by the Narendra Modi government, Finance Minister Arun Jaitly, once again backing the note-ban policy, today, stated that he will not be withstanding predictions made by critics and claimed that there had been a significant increase in indirect taxes in all segment. The Finance Minister also clarified that the cash coming to the banks are accountable and further stated that the impact of the rigorous tax collection is already visible.

