Not demonetisation, Narendra Modi govt should have taken the tax route: Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Former Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia on Friday said that demonetisation was not an appropriate means to curb corruption in the country’s financial system. The government should have done a range of things on matters of tax rates and tax administration. It should have brought about correction on the set of taxes related to land transaction and on political financing to curb corruption in the country’s financial system. Terming demonetisation as disruptive and shocking, he said the shock would lower the country’s GDP growth by 1-2% in the short term and none has given any estimation of gains in the long term. “You can’t have a long-term strategy unless you deal with the short term,” Ahluwalia said, adding, “How long is the long term has to be seen.”

He said the longer-term performance of the economy depended on the underlying capabilities of the economy. While he said the GDP growth would come down to 5-6%, the government’s immediate objective should be to get back to over 7% growth. Even when the country had 10% growth, industrial growth was not satisfactory. So, the country should ideally grow at much more than 7%, considering 7% as the threshold limit in the context of India’s current economic fundamentals, he said while addressing a session organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce.