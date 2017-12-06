Noida property market: Yogi Adityanath cracks whip, orders builders to deliver 32,500 flats before 2018

The GoM also directed officials of all the three relevant authorities in the region, as well as the Greater Noida SSP, to take action against eight builders against whom FIRs have already been lodged.

In what could help over 50,000 homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida get possession of their flats by December-end, a group of ministers has began a crackdown on erring builders. The three-member group of ministers led by urban housing minister Suresh Khanna, UP industries minister Satish Mahana and minister of state for cane development Suresh Rana, which met with officials of all the three development authorities in Delhi on Monday, issued strict instructions to the builders to give possession to buyers of not only 32,500 flats by December-end but also insisted on preparing a roadmap for the completion of the remaining 17,500 flats by December 11. The group of ministers also directed the officials of all the three relevant authorities in the region, as well as Greater Noida SSP of Love Kumar, to take action against eight builders against whom FIRs have already been lodged. According to sources, Saya Homes, Mahagun Developers, Omkar Nest Builders, Panchsheel Group, Habitech Panchtatwa, Proview Group and Ultra Home Construction Pvt Ltd are on the list of the eight errant builders.

Speaking to FE, cane minister Suresh Rana said that it is the priority of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to provide flats to all the buyers who have booked their flats in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Development Authority areas. “We have asked the SSP of Greater Noida to take action against those eight builders who are not fulfilling the completion of their project on time. We are trying to engage them through dialogue, but if they try to dupe the investors who have put in their hard-earned money into the flats, then we will not spare them,” he said, adding that this problem has been festering for the last 10 years. “We were standing at zero a few months back. Today, 32500 flats are ready with all compliances. But our job is still not finished. Every homebuyer must get his flat. Till that time, we will not rest. Our endeavour will continue till the last man does gets possession of his flat,” he said. Echoing the same sentiment, industries minister Satish Mahana said that the government’s thrust is to get all the buyers possession of their flats without delay. “For that, we will not spare any option. We will take the strictest measures,” he said.