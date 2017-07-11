Noida property: Authority issues notices to Supertech, Omaxe, Unitech, Ajnara, others to provide relief to aggrieved home buyers

The notices have been issued to developers such as Supertech, Omaxe, Unitech, Ajnara, Logix, Antriksh, Divine India, Today Homes, Assotech (Windsor Court), Laureate Buildwell, SDS Infratech, among others, a senior official from Noida Authority said. (Representative Image: Reuters)

The Noida Authority has issued notices to 24 real estate developers, asking them to submit their action plan to provide relief to aggrieved home buyers. The notices have been issued to developers such as Supertech, Omaxe, Unitech, Ajnara, Logix, Antriksh, Divine India, Today Homes, Assotech (Windsor Court), Laureate Buildwell, SDS Infratech, among others, a senior official from Noida Authority said. “We have issued notices to 24 developers and asked them to submit their action plan or be ready to face action,” the official said. The move comes after CM Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to organise tripartite meetings among authority officials, developers and home buyers, to resolve builder-buyer issues in the state. The meetings were held between 41 developers and home buyers. About 36 builder-buyer-official meetings have taken place since April. “In each meeting, developers had promised to live up to their promises made in the meetings. However, even after months they have failed to do so,” the official said.

The developers had promised to submit an action plan with the authority. But months after the meeting, 24 out of 41 developers had failed to submit the action plan which would have provided relief to home buyers. Consequently, the state government has now decided to take on errant developers.

Meanwhile, the 17 developers who have submitted the details have provided information on their spending on the construction of towers, development of common facilities, roads, lifts, and landscaping, the official said. The builders have also submitted affidavits along with the project details about the schedule of completion and possession of homes to the property owners. The authority has taken affidavit from the builders so that they later cannot deny the details submitted, the official said. “Many builders are reluctant to share flat-wise details of owners and the money received from them against flats booked. But, they have been asked to submit all details or else face action,” the official added.

Directions have been communicated with Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Authority officials to protect the interest of home buyers, another official said, adding if developers fail to live up to promises, they will have to face consequences.