Noida authority rejects 14 applications of completion certificate; know why it is good for home buyers

Surbhi Prasad

The Noida Authority has rejected applications for completion certificates submitted by 14 developers who have not fulfilled the laid down criteria for completion and have allegedly filed their applications in haste to keep themselves out of the ambit of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, a senior official at the authority told FE. The developers whose applications have been rejected include projects of Amrapali group, Assotech, Aims Max Gardenia, Antriksh, Cleo County, Today Homes and Logix. The commercial projects whose applications have been rejected are of Supertech and Wave group, the official said.

“The planning department had conducted a scrutiny of nearly 100 applications and we found that the 14 projects have not complied with all our norms for obtaining CC (completion certificate) and are incomplete in some respect or the other…We have rejected the applications and we have asked the developers to make the changes or complete the remaining work before reapplying for the document,” the official said.

The completion certificate is issued by the authority to certify that the real estate project has been developed as per the sanctioned plan, layout plan and specifications, as approved under the local laws. The certificate is a proof that the particular housing project is complete in all respects and ready for living. It also certifies that the building has not violated any rules and norms or diverted from the plan and layout, which were approved before starting the construction.

According to the RERA rules, the developers are required to get all ongoing as well as under-construction projects that have not received completion certificate, registered with regulatory authorities within three months, which was by the end of July.As reported by FE earlier, the UP government has amended the definition of ongoing projects under its real estate rules, which allows a builder to be exempt from the purview of RERA if he has just applied for a licence or received a part completion certificate before the Act was notified.This effectively means that even those builders who do not complete projects and leave home buyers in the lurch cannot be penalised as per RERA guidelines.