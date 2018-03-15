No extension for selling pre-GST stock with revised MRP, says Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

The deadline will not be extended unless the GST Council decides otherwise, added Paswan. (PTI)

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday said the deadline for selling pre-GST stock with revised maximum retail price (MRP) stickers would not be extended beyond March 31. “There will be no extension to the deadline. There will be only one MRP. Products with additional MRP stickers will not be allowed after March 31,” he told reporters on the sidelines of World Consumer Rights Day event.

After the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into being from July 1, the government had asked companies to use stickers to display revised MRP alongside the old MRP on the pre-GST packaged commodities under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011. The deadline will not be extended unless the GST Council decides otherwise, added Paswan. “We are not in favour of the extension. Let the GST Council decide,” he said.