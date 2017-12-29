NITI Aayog slowest in disposing public grievances, says report

The overall disposal rate of all 52 Central Government Ministries and Departments is 97 per cent. (IE)

Government think-tank NITI Aayog is slowest among 52 central ministries and departments, when it comes to addressing public grievances, reveals a government report. According to the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System report, NITI Aayog disposed only 54 per cent of total 5,883 grievances received between January 1, 2014 and December 28, 2017. Of the total 2,677 pending grievances, 774 are pending since over an year, the report shows. Following NITI Aayog, the other sloths are the Coal Ministry with 84 per cent rate of disposal, Department of Space and Ministry of Tribal Affairs with 88 per cent rate of disposal each and the Department of Atomic Energy with 93 per cent disposal rate. The overall disposal rate of all 52 Central Government Ministries and Departments is 97 per cent. The government has received 23,87,513 grievances since January 2014, of which 23,22,751 were addressed, while 4,111 are pending since over an year.

With 99 per cent grievances addressed, the External Affairs Ministry turns out to be the swiftest, as out of total 49,558 grievances only one is pending since more than a year while other 174 are pending since less than two months. The Drinking Water and Sanitation Ministry also addressed 99 per cent of grievances, with 113 of total 13,590 cases resolved and none pending since over an year. The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry also resolved 99 per cent of grievances. Among others, the Finance Ministry received highest number of grievances — total 5,42,370, of which 97 per cent had been addressed.

The Human Resource Development Ministry addressed 98 per cent of total 1,50,399 grievances; Railways addressed 96 per cent of total 1,81,415 grievances; Home Affairs disposed of 95 per cent of 95,882 grievances; Health and Family Welfare had a disposal rate of 97 per cent of total 82,224 cases; Environment Ministry addressed 98 per cent of total 24,996 cases and Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry addressed 97 per cent of 25,418 cases.