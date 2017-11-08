Who suggested demonetisation in India? Niti Aayog CEO Rajiv Kumar reveals name

Kumar said that it was him who suggested the move to government of India back in 2009.

Niti Aayog CEO Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday revealed the man who suggested demonetisation move to government. Kumar said that it was he who actually suggested the move to the government of India back in 2009. “I suggested demonetisation to Government back in 2009 when I was a member of National Security Advisory Board. My belief was that until we take a huge step, corruption won’t come down,” Kumar said speaking to ANI

Earlier, many news reports have said that Anil Bokil, founder of Pune-based think-tank Arthakranti, is the one who had suggested the step to PM Narendra Modi. Bokil, 55, has been described as an employee, employer, entrepreneur, economic theorist, and activist on the website of Arthakranti. Bokil is said to have met Modi in 2013 after the latter was announced prime ministerial candidate for BJP. The man, along with his team, was allotted only nine minutes. However, Modi was impressed by Bokil’s ideas and their conversation lasted for more than 2 hours.

Bokil’s (Right) biodata describes him as a mechanical diploma holder by education and “an Entrepreneur in full sense of the world”.

Kumar, however, didn’t say that he had made suggestions to PM Modi. November 8 marks the anniversary of demonetisation. Exactly a year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes as a measure to fight black money, corruption, fake currency and terror funding. Opposition parties led by Congress are observing November 8 as ‘black day’. Meanwhile, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi termed demonetisation as a “tragedy” and a “thoughtless act” and alleged that due to it livelihood of millions of honest Indians were destroyed.