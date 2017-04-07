New Rs 200 currency note coming, but not in your ATM; here’s why

After demonetisation last year, the reprogramming of ATMs took weeks and this delayed dispensing of currencies. (Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reportedly cleared a proposal to introduce new lower denomination currency notes of Rs 200 in the economy but it is likely to restrict its circulation only through banks. In view of the chaotic recalibration process of ATMs that occurred following the introduction of two high-denomination banknotes earlier in November last year, the central bank has decided to avoid its dispensation from the Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs), reported Hindustan Times. To plug the paucity of lower denomination currency, the RBI Board in March had approved the issue of Rs 200 notes and the government mints are likely to start printing from June this year. But unlike Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes, this new currency will not be available in ATMs and can only be issued through bank branches like Rs 50 and Rs 10 notes which are also not circulated through these machines.

In November last year, when the Centre announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes followed by the introduction of new currency, the reprogramming of ATMs took weeks and this delayed dispensing of currencies. This led to much inconvenience for the public as ATMs went dry in view of the scarcity of lower denominations and inability to dispense high denomination currencies. Again if similar exercise would be practised in case of Rs 200 notes, it will take a month’s time to recalibrate the machines, said a senior banking official on the condition of anonymity, reports HT.

Explaining the need of issuing this lower denomination, the official said many people are still reluctant to take Rs 2,000 notes and therefore there is a shortage of currency notes and need to have lower denomination notes.

Meanwhile, with reports of issuing of new currency having surfaced, an image of it has gone viral on the social media. The chances are high that this is a fake image created by someone and if it is so, it is a good example of a Photoshop job, as the currency contains all the features that the new currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 contain. From the watermark to other security features, the image mirrors them all – it does have a different colour from those of the new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 banknotes issued after demonetisation on November 8, last year.