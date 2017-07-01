Netizens share first GST bills online

Some even posted their hotel bills of Friday and Saturday to highlight the impact of GST on their pocket. (PTI)

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) coming into effect on Saturday, people took to social media to share their first bills of the day. Describing their first tryst with GST, neticizens shared their bills, mostly food bills, with friends on WhatsApp, Facebook or through Twitter.

Some even posted their hotel bills of Friday and Saturday to highlight the impact of GST on their pocket. GST Council also started a hashtag #TrystwithGST to enable people to share their experience by tweeting a picture of first GST receipts. A bill showed how the cost of a South Indian meal has gone up with GST.

A Masala Dosa and a Sambar Vada cost Rs 148 on Saturday against Rs 133 on Friday at the same restaurant in Bengaluru. A family shared on WhatsApp a bill of the food they had at a popular eatery in Hyderabad. They had to pay Rs 183 as GST (nine percent state GST and nine percent central GST) on a food bill of Rs 1,577.

Some of the receipts at the grocery stores posted online show that five percent state GST and five percent central GST was levied on total purchase. Some people also shared bills, which had no breakup of GST.