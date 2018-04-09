Need to identify constraints, renew focus on north-east region, says Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Kumar said that the government would involve all north-east states as much as possible in formulating development policies in the region so that nobody feels left out. (PTI)

There is a need to identify constraints, streamline resources and renew focus on the north-east region (NER), Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar today said. Kumar said that the government would involve all north-east states as much as possible in formulating development policies in the region so that nobody feels left out. Addressing media on the eve of the first meeting of the NITI Forum for North East (to be held in Agartala, Tripura) tomorrow, he said the government would try to address concerns over inequality in the region. The meeting will be chaired by Kumar and the co-Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jitendra Singh.

Speaking at the same event, Singh said the government will ensure equitable growth of NER. Chief ministers of north eastern states will attend the deliberations tomorrow. The broad agenda of the meeting includes strategies for improving road, rail and air connectivity in NER, realising the Hydel Dream – Way Forward for utilising existing potential for hydro-power in the region, among others.

The ‘NITI Forum for North East’ was constituted in February 2018 with an aim to ensure sustainable economic growth of NER of the country and periodically review the development status in the region. The secretariat for the forum has been established in the DoNER Ministry. The forum includes representation from all north eastern states, their chief secretaries and secretaries of relevant central ministries/departments, directors of reputed institutions (IIT and IIM), experts and journalists.