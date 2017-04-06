Need single rate of power across nation for steel: Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma

There has been a serious concern about the power tariff and the Chhattisgarh government has given a concession to steel sector till March. We are working to get (that concession) in the next fiscal as well, steel secretary said.

Raising concerns over high power tariff, Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma today called for a single rate of electricity across the country for the sector. She also said the ministry is discussing with the Chhattisgarh government to seek concessional rate of electricity for the sector in the next fiscal also. The Chhattisgarh government’s concessional power tariff ended in March. “There has been a serious concern about the power tariff and the Chhattisgarh government has given a concession to steel sector till March. We are working to get (that concession) in the next fiscal as well,” she said here. She was addressing the valedictory session of a national conference of secondary steel producers.

“There is a case for steel ministry to pursue with the power ministry for having single rate of power across the country for steel sector because the variant rates are creating an issue,” she added. The secretary added that the power ministry has agreed that as a consortium if the steel companies have 26 per cent of share, then it will be treated as a captive power plant. “…so you can have a consortium and same consortium, you can use for bidding for mines. This was agreed upon by the ministry of mines,” she said. Talking about the issue of definition of MSME, Sharma said the steel ministry has already discussed the matter with its MSME counterpart to amend the definition.

It should not be based only on number of labours but also on turnover and capex.

Also Watch:

Speaking at the event, Steel Minister Birendra Singh too flagged the issue of high power tariff and its impact on the steel sector. “These are some of the bottlenecks where we have to think collectively…States should also have to put their hats together so that there is a uniform policy of fixing of the power tariff,” he said. Earlier in the day, Minister for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu talked about the Make in India initiative. He said after the launch of the campaign, many global giants from different countries have shown keen interest in investing in India. “A recent case in point is smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi announcing its second manufacturing unit in India. “Also, just within one year, Germany has doubled the number of companies intending to invest in India and with an investment commitment of euro 643 million,” he said.