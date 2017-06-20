Need of nodal agency to bring in Intelligent Transportation: Experts

Most of the traffic lights go off even before the pedestrian crosses the road, he said adding the smart lights under ITS will detect the pedestrian and close only when he has fully crossed the road. (PTI)

There is a need of setting up a nodal agency for fast implementation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), which will improve efficiency of overall road transportation system in the country. According to experts, ITS is a globally proven system to optimise the utilisation of existing transport infrastructure and improve transportation system in terms of efficiency, quality, comfort and safety. “The fast-growing field of ITS spans everything from freight transport and traffic management to in-vehicle services like driver alert,” said K K Kapila, Chairman, International Road Federation (IRF), a Geneva-based body for better and safer roads. Expressing views in a round-table conference on ITS, he said at present, for implementation of ITS in India one has to deal with various ministries including ministries of road transport, communication, industry, urban development, state governments and Bureau of Indian Standards.

Setting up of an unified nodal agency will help in faster implementation of ITS and develop standards that support ITS services and their interoperability, he said. “The problem of traffic congestion is spreading globally, creating numerous difficulties for travellers such as unpredictable delays in reaching destinations, increasing pollution due to congestion.”ITS technologies are helpful in enhancing mobility, enhance safety, improve environmental conditions and reduce traffic congestion, thus improving the efficiency of overall road transportation systems,” said Vijay Chhibber, former Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Also watch:

PK Sarkar of School of Planning and Architecture said Delhi has one of the highest numbers of road accident deaths in the country with pedestrians most venerable. Most of the traffic lights go off even before the pedestrian crosses the road, he said adding the smart lights under ITS will detect the pedestrian and close only when he has fully crossed the road.