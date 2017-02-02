Demonetisation: Nearly Rs 94 crore spent post note ban to popularize digital payments

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the DAVP has paid over Rs 14.95 crore for advertisements released between November 9, 2016 and January 25. (Reuters)

As with the implementation of the demonetisation policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a leap towards the promotion of digital economy and cashless transactions across the country, the central ministry has today informed the Rajya Sabha that nearly Rs 94 core has been spent by the government for spreading the awareness on digital payments and less-cash economy. Speaking at the house, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the DAVP has paid over Rs 14.95 crore for advertisements released between November 9, 2016 and January 25.

“DAVP has the practice of making cashless payments to newspapers, generally through NEFT. Bill submission period is 60 days from the date of publication of print advertisement. Till date, DAVP has paid Rs 14,95,84,691 for the advertisements released between November 9, 2016 and January 25,” he said in a written reply.

Responding to the question on details of total amount spent by the government for publicity of demonetisation, he said “total committed expenditure for awareness regarding digital payment and popularising action on less cash economy is Rs 93,93,28,566.”

Citing the need to curb the flow of black money in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 8, had initiated the demonetisation policy, thereby imposing a ban on old currency notes of the denomination, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The government had claimed that the action would curtail shadow economy and crack down on the use of illicit and counterfeit cash to fund illegal activities, including terrorism.

