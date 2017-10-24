Navi Mumbai Corporate Park, at twice the size of Bandra Kurla Complex, gets FSI of 3

In BKC, they developed the complex first and only now, they are augmenting the transport infrastructure. (Image: PTI)

At twice the size of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the proposed Navi Mumbai corporate park — by far the largest commercial real estate project by a state agency in Maharashtra — could end up among the most spacious commercial buildings in Mumbai with the planning authority, City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), having received permission from the state government for a floor space index (FSI) of three for each plot of land. BKC, Mumbai’s de facto central business district (CBD) at present, developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), was developed with an FSI of 2.5. Cidco itself grants 1.5 FSI for urban commercial buildings. Confirming to FE that an FSI of three had been cleared by the state government, Bhushan Gagrani, MD, Cidco, said, “We have now requested MMRDA’s chief planner to be on our committee so whatever problems BKC faced, we will address those in the initial stages, like the issue of public transport.

In BKC, they developed the complex first and only now, they are augmenting the transport infrastructure. We are taking these lessons on board.”

To ensure good connectivity to the corporate park spread across 120 acres of verdant plains, Gagrani said the Navi Mumbai Metro line 1 will be operational by the end of calendar year 2018. He added, “Even that may not suffice so we are exploring other connectivity options as well; but that is a matter of detailing.”

Meanwhile, seven international architects are competing to submit the best master plan for the proposed corporate park and are expected to submit their designs in the next two months. The designs are expected to be based on several reputed global business parks such as London’s Canary Wharf or Jurong in Singapore.

The corporate park is being planned to coincide with the opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. Gagrani told FE that the first runway is expected to be operational by mid-2021. “By that time, the infrastructure within the park should be ready,” he said. In four-five years, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), too, is expected to be operational, reducing the time taken to travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to just 20-30 minutes from at least 75 minutes currently.