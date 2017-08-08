National Skill Development Corporation, Google India to train mobile app developers

Sundar Pichai, Google’sCEO (Source: Reuters)

The NSDC and Google India will come together to train app developers for mobile platform on the Android and web platforms, a moved aimed at improving the country’s mobile application development ecosystem. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is a public-private partnership enterprise under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

“Under the initiative, NSDC will introduce a specific course with the scope to train developers to create applications for the mobile platform that can be used on smartphone and tablets running on the Android operating system. “The 100-hour duration course is designed to be delivered by NSDC’s partner agencies, outside the formal education system. NSDC and Google India will also work together to focus on up-skilling Android trainers under the programme,” a statement issued by the NSDC said.

NSDC MD & CEO Manish Kumar said the collaboration aims to accelerate mobile skill training and create opportunities for youth in the country.

“We believe India is uniquely placed to innovate and shape the internet experience of billions of users who are and will come online on the mobile platform,” Peter Lubbers, Head of Google Developer Training said. According to a study conducted by IMaCS (the management consulting arm of rating agency ICRA) on behalf of NSDC, India is likely to have an incremental requirement of 24.4 crore skilled people by 2022 in 21 high growth sectors.