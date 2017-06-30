Narendra Modi GST Parliament Speech Live Update: Historic moment approaches, PM all set to launch new tax regime

GST rollout, launch in India: Just a couple of hours before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll out, the all-powerful GST Council tonight reduced the tax rate on fertiliser to 5 per cent from previously decided 12 per cent.

Narendra Modi GST Parliament Speech Live Update: Narendra Modi GST Parliament Speech Live Update: PM Narendra Modi is all set to launch country’s biggest-ever tax reform – Goods and Services Tax from midnight tonight. The Prime Minister is set to address a special midnight Parliament session at the launch of the new tax regime. However, a number of political parties are opposing the timing of the move and are scheduled to boycott the session. A number of parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left have decided to skip session and PM Modi’s speech. However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key opposition figure, who has extended support for NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, will be present during Modi’s speech. GST, the historic tax reform, is aimed to simplify a web of taxes, regulations and border levies by subsuming an array of central and state levies including excise duty, service tax and VAT. While Opposition parties have spoken against the GST, the central government and its ministers have appealed to Opposition parties to reconsider their move. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has appealed opposition parties to display broad shoulders and not disassociate from the decision they were a party to.

Narendra Modi GST Parliament Speech Live Updates: