Narendra Modi govt sets up overarching body for industrial corridors like Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor, others

The government has set up the National Industrial Corridor Development & Implementation Trust (NICDIT) to oversee the development of all industrial corridors across the country. Alkesh Kumar Sharma, the current chief executive of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, will have additional charge as the member secretary and the chief executive of the NICDIT.

The body assumes importance as central government funds, meant for the development of all industrial corridors, will be routed through it. The NICDIT’s board of trustees will be chaired by the secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion. The board also includes secretaries of the departments of expenditure, economic affairs, road transport & highways and shipping, apart from the chairman of the Railway Board and the chief executive of the NITI Aayog as members.

The Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor — the first and the largest of the proposed corridors — is already under development. The Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor, Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor and the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor are in various stages of planning.

Sharma said the NICDIT, as the apex body, will help streamline activities and improve coordination of all industrial corridor projects that are essential to the country’s goal of becoming a global manufacturing hub. The NICDIT has also been sanctioned an additional Rs 1,584 crore over and above the Rs 18,500 crore already sanctioned for DMIC project activities.