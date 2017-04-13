Narendra Modi government identifies 10 road projects in first ToT; set to fetch Rs 3,500 cr

The remaining four are in Gujarat and cover roughly 241 km. (PTI)

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has identified a clutch of 10 road projects across a stretch of 646 km to be bundled and bid out in the TOT or toll, operate, transfer mode. This will be the first of the TOT offerings the government has been planning and is expected to fetch it around `3,400-3,500 crore. Six of these road projects are in Andhra Pradesh and stretch across approximately 405 km.

The remaining four are in Gujarat and cover roughly 241 km. A senior official in the ministry told FE the National Highways Authority of India was expected to complete the bidding process by the end of May. A transaction adviser will be appointed to help with the process.

The concession periods for most of the 10 projects in the first bundle have either ended or are about to end. Moreover, they are viable projects and data from ratings agency Icra show the contiguous section from Gundugolanu till Anakapalli in AP, with four toll plazas in between, has been operational for almost 12 years.

For example, collections from the Vempadu toll plaza are estimated to have risen to Rs 110 crore last year from Rs 99 crore in FY16 and Rs 76.67 crore in the previous year. Collections at the Unguturu toll plaza are estimated to have come in at Rs 78 crore in FY17, slightly lower than the Rs 90.65 crore in the previous year.

The TOT offering will help the government recycle assets in the roads sector and the resources generated can be construction of new highways. The method was the outcome of a study done under the World Bank Technical Assistance Project.

Under this model, winning bidders are assigned rights to collect toll against an upfront payment. The model is common in developed markets worldwide including the US, Europe and Australia where authorities have leveraged it to fund development.