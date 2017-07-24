Narendra Modi government has taken steps to widen tax base, incentivise honest tax payers: Arun Jaitley

‘We will ensure transparency, simplicity in the process and minimum possible direct interface between assessees and Income Tax department officers’, says Jaitley. (ANI)

With the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and a number of other rules being tweaked, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government was targetting an environment that would be easier for the aam aadmi to negotiate as the hurdles faced would be much lesser. Speaking at the Income Tax Day celebrations at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, Jaitley revealed, “Series of steps taken by the government are intended to widen the tax base, eliminate corruption and incentivise the honest tax payers.” Indicating the government’s agenda on this issue, Jaitley added, “We will ensure transparency, simplicity in the process and minimum possible direct interface between assessees and Income Tax department officers.” This was to tamper fears that the increasing role seen for the taxmen may lead to a crackdown that would hurt sentiment.

Story under development