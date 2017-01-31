Mumbai Service Tax dept expects full migration to GSTN today

A top service tax department official said the Mumbai zone, comprising seven sub-zones, has made an all-out effort to ensure the smooth migration of the existing service tax payers to GSTN. GST is likely to be rolled out by July 1. (PTI)

The Service Tax Department is hopeful that all the assessees in the Mumbai zone will be able to migrate to the GSTN (GST network) by this evening, which is the last date for the same.

A top service tax department official said the Mumbai zone, comprising seven sub-zones, has made an all-out effort to ensure the smooth migration of the existing service tax payers to GSTN. GST is likely to be rolled out by July 1.

“We are hopeful that all the service tax assessees in Mumbai will migrate to GSTN by this evening, the last date for the doing so,” Chief Service Tax commissioner and head of the Mumbai zone Piyusha Patnaik told PTI today.

There are 1.8 lakh active service tax assessees in the Mumbai zone alone, said Patnaik who was speaking on the sidelines of GST outreach workshop.

Member (service tax) of Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), S Ramesh has issued directions to educate assesses relating to the procedure for migrating to GST from the existing registration system of service tax through GSTN.

“Since the Mumbai zone contributes to 33 per cent of revenue collection for the country, migration of the assessees from the existing service tax registration system to GSTN is very critical for making GST successful,” Assistant Service Tax Commissioner Raju Sakthivel said.

According to Service Tax Commissioner S K Das, in Zone V alone, there are 20,800 assessees out of a total of 25,000 assessees who have registered themselves for migration to GSTN, have already been issued a provisional ID so far.

A presentation on GSTN was made on the occasion by the department Assistant Commissioner Anand Prakash.