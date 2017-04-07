More steps on anvil to clean up non-performing assets mess

RBI has been preparing actively for the next steps in orderly resolution of banks’ stressed assets.(Reuters)

Ruling out any further forbearance for stressed assets, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel said on Thursday that it will instead issue revised prompt corrective action (PCA) guidelines and use its new enforcement department to manage the bad loan crisis.

“We reiterate that further creeping forbearance in the treatment of bank losses is untenable and costly for the rest of the economy,” Patel told reporters after announcing the RBI’s first bi-monthly monetary policy for FY18.

He said while the central bank has already completed the asset quality review (AQR) of banks with tools such as the insolvency and the bankruptcy code and the oversight committee, the RBI has been preparing actively for the next steps in orderly resolution of banks’ stressed assets. “The measures that will be announced soon to deal with bank stressed assets and balance sheets along with the institutional strengthening we just alluded to should help restore confidence in our banking system and restore corporate demand and put us on the path of healthy bank credit and industrial growth,” Patel said.

Based on the recommendations of the sub-committee of financial stability and development council (FSDC-SC), the existing PCA framework for banks has been reviewed, updated and finalised with the approval of the board for financial supervision (BFS). “Indicators, which will trigger the updated PCA include capital [capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) and common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio], net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio and return on assets,” the RBI said, adding that leverage would be monitored additionally.

The revised PCA framework for banks will be issued by mid-April 2017.

“The most important prerequisite for efficient transmission of the monetary policy is a well-capitalised banking sector that is able and willing to provide credit at reasonable terms to productive parts of the economy,” Patel said, adding that capital can come from either the market or the principal owner of the public sector banks – the government.

Patel was hopeful that since there was a renewed commitment, including from the government, to resolve stress assets, it “now needs to address this in an even a more forceful manner than in the past”.

As per Capitaline data, total bad loans of 41 banks stood at `7 lakh crore in the December quarter of FY17, up 60% from the same period last year.