This big move by Modi may revolutionise classroom education, blackboards may go away in 5 years

We aim to replace blackboards with digital boards in the coming five years, said Prakash Javadekar.

With an aim to improve the quality of school education by focussing on technological upgrades, the central government plans to shift country’s schools from ‘blackboards to digital boards’ in the next five years. “We aim to replace blackboards with digital boards in the coming five years,” Prakash Javadekar, Human Resource Development Minister, said today. The government has time and again emphasised on shifting traditional school learning towards ICT-enabled learning transformation. In the cabinet briefing today, the Human Resource Development Minister said over ten lakh students without any means to pay fee will be provided education loans and interest subsidy in the next three years. He also said that the central government will completely absorb the interest for such students for the complete duration of the course.

The CCEA on Wednesday approved continuation of Credit Guarantee Fund for Education Loans Scheme. It also announced modification of Central Sector Interest Subsidy Scheme with a financial outlay of Rs. 6,600 crore for period from FY18 to FY20.

Key decisions:

The government decided to refix the ceiling on the loan amount at Rs 7.5 lakhs in order to cover more students, a government release said. The average loan size was Rs 4 lakh earlier. The moratorium period for the loan is now course period plus one additional year.

The release informed that under the revised scheme, the average number of educational loans each year are expected to be nearly 3.3 lakh, as against 2.78 lakh under the scheme which ran since 2009. It shows a 20 percent increase over the previous scheme, the release said. The government said that it has brought about changes to the existing scheme to make good quality education affordable to all.

Meanwhile, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) March 28 announced that it will conduct re-exam of Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics papers after the reports came out that question papers were leaked. The board said via a circular that examination of these subjects will be conducted again. I also said that the dates and other details about the same would be posted on the board’s website.