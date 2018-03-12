Modi takes exporters’ GST refund on priority; PMO to meet FinMin, Commerce Ministry officials. (Image: Reuters)

To expedite the process of GST refunds to exporters, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has called a meeting with top ministers of Finance and Commerce ministries, two days after the GST Council promised the refund by March 31. Exporters claim that 70% of their refunds are yet to be refunded even after eight months of the implementation of the GST.

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia, CBEC Chairperson Vanaja Sarna and other key officials are expected to meet to discuss the issue of GST refunds to exporters, PTI quoting sources said. The GST Council on Saturday discussed various issues including the GST refund issues being faced by exporters.

The Council extended the date for available tax exemptions on imported goods for six more months until October 1, by which the E-Wallet scheme is expected to be in place. At the PMO meeting, the officials will discuss the delay being faced by exporters.

The revenue department flagged concerns over discrepancies in forms filled by exporters with the customs department and GST Network (GSTN). The government has sanctioned GST refund worth Rs 4,000 crore since October, while Rs 10,000 crore is understood to have stuck due to the discrepancies in the forms such as GSTR-3B, GSTR-1 or Table 6A.

The exporters are grappling with low capital due to the delay in their refunds. The government in December announced e-wallet plan for exporters, however, it is likely to miss its April 1 deadline. The GST Council, given the delay, extended the date for available tax exemptions until October 1.

Under e-wallet mechanism, a notional credit would be transferred to the exporters account based on their past record and the credit can be used to pay taxes on input.