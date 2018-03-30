Modi must find early solution to these two big worries flagged by Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz

The Nobel Laureate said that it will be a challenge for India going ahead.

While India may become a much larger economy in a decade, job creation and environment are the two big worries which may continue to concern it going ahead. “Ten years down the line, India will be a much larger economy but employment is a big struggle for the economy. Jobs created in India are only a small fraction of new entrants in the labour force,” globally renowned economist Joseph Stiglitz said on Friday at a media event. A concern related to agriculture was also raised by the American economist saying that some part of agriculture in India has been environmentally unsound. He said that such environmentally unsound agricultural methods followed in India are unsustainable. The Nobel Laureate said that it will be a challenge for India going ahead since the country lies in the zone which will be most affected by change in climate.

Speaking at the same event, Bibek Debroy, Chairman of Prime Minister Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC), said that India will be in the same place where China is today in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) in 20 years down the line. On the issue of protectionist policies followed by the US, Bibek Debroy said that only steel and iron industry in India will be impacted by the latest tariff hike decision by the Donald Trump-led US administration. He also said that protectionist measures taken by Donald Trump shouldn’t be blown out of proportion. Nations such as China have precipitated the global trade war, he added.

Earlier in the day, the globally acclaimed American economist speaking on the topic ‘Anti-Globalisation in the era of Trump’ said that the protectionist trade policies by the US are disrupting the normalisation of international trade. He said that Donald Trump has disrupted the normal way of carrying out trade by exploiting the woes existing with globalisation model. No one but the US citizens will be the ones who will be most affected by the protectionist trade policies implemented by the Donald Trump government. These protectionist trade measures can hurt sales of cars in the US, he added further.