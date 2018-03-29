Modi brings major relief to students, unorganised labour; will subsidise loans, bear social security costs

The government will now contribute the Employer’s full admissible contribution for the first three years. (Reuters)

In a major relief to the employees in the unorganised sector and students burdened with education loans, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday announced a slew of measures, including providing for social security schemes for labourers and education loan subsidies for students. In a move to help workers in the labour sector, the government has decided to bear the entire cost of employer’s contribution in social security. The move will help create nearly one crore new jobs, Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour, said today. The CCEA also approved enhancing scope of Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojna (PMRPY).

The government will now contribute the Employer’s full admissible contribution for the first three years from the date of registration of the new employee for all the sectors including existing beneficiaries for their remaining period of three years.The move will help to provide social safety net to the employees in the country’s informal sector, Santosh Gangwar said.

Since August 2016, PMRPY has been in operation. The government pays 8.33 percent contribution of employers to the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) in respect of new employees i.e. those who have joined on or after 1st April 2016 and have a new Universal Account Number (UAN), with salary up to Rs. 15,000 per month. The government has also approved restructuring of National Skill Development Corporation, he said.

As for a relief to students, Prakash Javadekar, Human Resource Development Minister, said that in the next three years, more than ten lakh merit students without means to pay fee will be given complete education loans and interest subsidy. The interest for such students will be completely absorbed by the central government for entire duration of the course, he informed. All blackboards will be replaced with digital blackboards in the coming 5 years, he said.

Further, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, said that the central government will provide 100 percent support for north east council development project schemes. He also informed that an expenditure amount worth Rs 4,500 crore has been approved for 3 years up to March 2020 for North East region.