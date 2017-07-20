MMRDA gets 17 bids for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Earlier, the MMRDA had fixed a one-time compensation of Rs 5.68 lakh for the project affected fishing community.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has received 17 bids from contractors out of the 31 that were shortlisted for the three packages of the 22-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project.

The six contractors for package 1 running from Sewri up to 10.38 km are, namely, a consortium comprising Afcons, Fluor Corporation and Shapoorji Pallonji (SPCPL), a joint bid by Tata Projects and Daewoo Engineering & Construction, a joint bid by HCC and SK Engineering & Construction, a joint bid by IL&FS Engineering and Ranjit Buildcon, a consortium comprising ITD Cementation, Simplex, ITDPCL and SMCCL, and L&T with Japan-based IHI.

The same contractors have also bid for Package 2 that runs from the 10.38-km mark up to 18.18 km.

Five contractors have bid for the third package from 10.38-km mark right up to the landing site at Chirle village in Navi Mumbai. They are, namely, Afcons, Fluor and SPCPL which have bid in a consortium, ITD Cementation, Thakur Infraprojects and JM Mhatre also in a consortium, while J Kumar Infraprojects, L&T and NCC have bid singly.

The 22-km long MTHL is envisaged to provide direct access to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport from the Mumbai mainland, and also provide a convenient gateway to the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Earlier, the MMRDA had fixed a one-time compensation of Rs 5.68 lakh for the project affected fishing community.